Haryana municipal elections 2025: Gurugram records highest voting at 31%, till 3 PM

New Delhi: Polling is underway to elect mayors and all ward members of municipal corporations, municipal councils and other municipalities of Haryana. The seven municipal corporations which went to vote on Sunday include Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnala and Yamunanagar.

As per Election Commission records, the highest voting has been recorded in Gurugram with a poll percentage of 31% till 3 PM. Apart from Gurugram, Manesar municipal corporation also recorded voter turnout above 30% till 3 PM.

The voting began at 8 AM in morning and will concluded till 6 PM. The results willl be declared on March 12. The BJP, which won 48 seats in recent held Haryana assembly polls, has set a target of getting full majority in Gurugram municipal corporation polls.

According to the data released by the District Election Office, the highest voting percentage of 53.6 per cent was recorded in the Farrukhnagar Municipal Committee.

The lowest turnout was 22.0 per cent in the Sohna Municipal Council while Pataudi recorded 45.9 per cent.

The number of registered voters in Gurugram district is over 11.7 lakh. The voters are exercising their franchise at 1,109 booths in five municipal areas including Gurugram, Manesar, Pataudi, Sohna and Farrukhnagar in Gurugram district on Sunday.

The elections are being held in 33 municipal bodies including 8 municipal corporations, 21 municipalities and four municipal councils. District Election Officer Ajay Kumar said that the votes would be cast for the post of Mayor of the MCG and councillor in 35 wards of the MCG area.

The votes would be cast for the post of Mayor of the MMC and councillor in 29 wards of the MMC area. Similarly, the votes will be cast for the post of councillor and chairman in 22 wards in Municipal Council Pataudi Jatauli Mandi.

In the by-election for the post of chairman in Sohna Municipal Council, 26,596 men and 23,551 women and 6 transgenders are set to cast their votes in 21 wards. At the same time, in Municipal Committee Farrukhnagar, 7,683 men 6,961 women and 1 transgender will choose their government body for the post of councillor and chairman in 16 wards.