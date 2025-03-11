Haryana withdraws Bill on travel agents

Chandigarh : The Haryana government on Monday withdrew the Haryana Registration and Regulation of the Travel Agents Bill, 2024 after certain observations by the Centre. It intends to send a fresh bill after incorporating provisions enshrined in the newly enacted criminal laws. An official resolution was placed before the Assembly to withdraw the bill which was passed by the state Assembly a year ago to establish a framework to ensure transparency, accountability and integrity of travel agents.

It also aimed at checking and curbing the “illegal and fraudulent activities” of the travel agents to safeguard the interest of the residents of Haryana, according to the official resolution placed before the state Assembly here on Monday by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda.

According to the resolution, the 2024 Bill was presented to the Haryana governor for giving his assent. The governor reserved the bill for the consideration of the President of India. “..whereas, the Haryana Registration and Regulation of the Travel Agents Bill, 2024 was sent to the Union Home Ministry for assent of the President of India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs sought the comments from the State Government on observations of the MHA, Union Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Corporate Affairs received through Secretary to Governor, Haryana,” the resolution stated. It said while the matter was under consideration of the state government, three new criminal laws were implemented from July 1, 2024. “After due deliberations, it was decided to withdraw the Bill and request the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to return the Haryana Registration and Regulation of the Travel Agents Bill, 2024, as the State of Haryana intends to send a fresh Bill after incorporating provisions enshrined in the newly enacted criminal laws as well as addressing the observations of Government of India,” according to the resolution.