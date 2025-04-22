  • Menu
Hateful politics, ex CEC Quraishi slams Dubey

New Delhi: Hitting out at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his "Muslim commissioner" barb, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi on Monday said he believes in an idea of India where an individual is defined by his contributions, and asserted that "for some, religious identities are a staple to forward their hateful politics".

A day after Dubey's remarks, Quraishi received support from several politicians including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who said it is time to stand up for human worth over community labels. Quraishi asserted that India "has, is and will always stand up and fight" for its constitutional institutions and principles.

