Have called Google for meeting next week: IT Minister on Play Store row

New Delhi: Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said he has called Google for a meeting next week, after the company started to reinstate some of the apps of Indian digital companies it delisted from the Play Store.

Vaishnaw said that the startup ecosystem is the key to the Indian economy and one big company cannot decide their fate.

"I am hopeful that Google will be reasonable in its approach. We have a large startup ecosystem and it's crucial to protect their interests," said the minister.

"We will take all necessary steps to safeguard our startup ecosystem, and I trust that Google will approach this matter reasonably," the IT Minister noted.

Serial investor and entrepreneur Ritesh Malik posted on X: "Thank you Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for your prompt response. Startup India is grateful for the support of the policy makers."

Sources earlier confirmed that the tech giant reinstated some of the apps such as Shaadi.com, Info Edge's Naukri, 99acres and Naukri Gulf, and others.

Info Edge co-founder Sanjeev Bikchandani also confirmed the development in a post on X.

"Many of the Info Edge apps are back on the Play Store. An effort very well led by Hitesh and the entire Info Edge team. People were up all night for this. Great crisis management," he posted.

Earlier in the day, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) slammed removal of Indian companies' apps and asked Google to reinstate those delisted apps on its Play Store.

Google had delisted more than a dozen apps by major Indian digital companies including Matrimony, and Shaadi.com from Play Store.

The move comes after Google announced its plan to take action against 10 developers who had refused to comply with its payment policy, despite following the payment policies of other app stores.

Applications from companies like Altt, Stage, and Aha streaming platforms, Truly Madly and Quack Quack dating apps, Kuku FM audio content platform, and FRND social networking app have also been delisted by Google.