Live
- JD-S' Kerala unit in quandary as party in NDA, may merge with Samajwadi Party
- 'Hinglish' helps users engage more effectively with a broader audience: Study
- Team should be ready for T20 World Cup by time Asia Cup starts, says India-Women coach Muzumdar
- J&K police reward 5 border residents for foiling cross-border narco smuggling bid
- Australian Open badminton: Prannoy, Verma, Aakarshi lose as Indian campaign ends
- Bill Gates recalls 'fabulous' India story in podcast with Nikhil Kamath
- We aim to educate, engage stakeholders on Social Stock Exchange: NSE CEO
- DCM DK Shivakumar questions BJP’s brand of politics
- Rave party bust: Telugu actress Hema released from Bengaluru prison
- Don't believe social media rumours against night outings in Jammu: J&K Police
Just In
Health Minister JP Nadda urged to bring 'thalassemia' into national spotlight
Thalassemia Patient Advocacy Group (TPAG) on Friday congratulated J.P. Nadda for his appointment as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and urged him to bring 'thalassemia' into the national spotlight.
New Delhi: Thalassemia Patient Advocacy Group (TPAG) on Friday congratulated J.P. Nadda for his appointment as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and urged him to bring 'thalassemia' into the national spotlight.
"We are confident that, under your astute leadership, the health and well-being of our nation will continue to improve and flourish," said Anubha Taneja Mukherjee, Member Secretary of TPAG.
Thalassemia is a significant health concern in India, affecting a considerable number of individuals and families.
As an inherited blood disorder, thalassemia requires continuous medical attention and a comprehensive healthcare strategy to manage and mitigate its impact.
As per TPAG, many thalassemia patients still face challenges due to a lack of awareness, timely diagnosis, and adequate treatment facilities, despite advancements in medical science and initiatives being undertaken to manage it.
Increased awareness and focused initiatives can significantly improve the quality of life for those affected by this disorder, it mentioned.
TPAG also urged the minister to consider several actions such as access to safe blood, job guarantee under the RPWD Act 2016, parity with the sickle cell anaemia prevention programme, and indigenous gene therapy for a complete cure.