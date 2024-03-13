Live
- RBI slaps fines on Bank of India & Bandhan Bank for breach of rules
- BJP drops sitting MP from Telangana's Adilabad, four defectors in second list
- Urban health centers inaugurated in Vaikunthapuram and Pullareddy Nagar areas of Kavali
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy has pledged full support to aspiring entrepreneurs
- Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy honoured in Nellore
- Erstwhile West Godavari District President complains on voter list irregularities
- LPU Student gets Rs 2 Lakh prize at National Youth Parliament in New Delhi
- BJP names 20 Maha candidates in 2nd LS list; Gadkari from Nagpur, Pankaja Munde in Beed, 4 MPs axed
- PM Modi to distribute loans to 1 lakh street vendors on March 14
- Time management tips for exams
Just In
Hearing in 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi postponed due to lawyers' strike
The hearing in a 2018 defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in which he was accused of making objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was then the BJP president, was postponed on Wednesday, due to a strike by the lawyers in an MP-MLA court here.
Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The hearing in a 2018 defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in which he was accused of making objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was then the BJP president, was postponed on Wednesday, due to a strike by the lawyers in an MP-MLA court here.
The case was scheduled to be heard on Wednesday but due to the lawyers' strike, the court deferred it to March 22, the counsel for the complainant, Santosh Pandey, said.
A complaint was filed in the MP-MLA court by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in August 2018 against Rahul Gandhi, alleging he made defamatory remarks against HM Shah.
The Congress MP had appeared in the Special MP-MLA court on February 20, and was granted bail.
In the next hearing on March 2, his lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla sought more time, saying that Rahul Gandhi was busy in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
According to the complainant, Rahul Gandhi had made the alleged remarks at a press conference in Bengaluru in May 2018.
Home Minister Amit Shah was then BJP President when Rahul Gandhi made the remarks.
Vijay Mishra, the complainant, hails from Hanumanganj of Kotwali Dehat Police Station in Sultanpur.
Advocate Santosh Pandey had filed a complaint on behalf of Mishra and the court issued a warrant on December 16, 2023.