Heated Exchange In Rajya Sabha: Kharge's Sharp Retort To BJP MP Sparks Controversy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge engages in heated exchange with BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar during Motion of Thanks debate, discusses rupee value and makes controversial claims about stampede deaths.

A tense situation unfolded in the Rajya Sabha when Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge responded sharply to an interruption from BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar during the Motion of Thanks debate. The incident occurred while Kharge was critiquing the government's economic policies, particularly focusing on the rupee's depreciation against the dollar.

Kharge highlighted the contrast between Prime Minister Modi's past criticism of the rupee's value when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2013 and the current exchange rate exceeding Rs 87 to the dollar. He referenced Modi's earlier statement about the rupee being in "ICU" when it was around Rs 60.

The situation escalated when Neeraj Shekhar, former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar's son, interrupted Kharge's speech. This prompted an emotional response from Kharge, who invoked Shekhar's father's association with him, telling him to "sit down" in strong terms. The exchange created a disturbance, requiring Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's intervention to restore order.

Another controversial moment arose when Kharge made claims about "thousands" of deaths in a stampede. When questioned by Chairman Dhankhar, Kharge clarified that this was his estimate and challenged the government to provide accurate figures. He expressed willingness to apologize if proven wrong and urged the government to release official death and missing person statistics.

The incident, particularly Kharge's response to Shekhar, has generated significant social media attention and drawn criticism from BJP members. The exchange highlighted the growing tensions between the ruling party and opposition in Parliament's upper house.

