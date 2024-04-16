  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Heatwave alert for Mumbai

Heatwave alert for Mumbai
x
Highlights

Mumbai: The IMD sounded a heatwave warning in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad on Monday afternoon. This season’s first...

Mumbai: The IMD sounded a heatwave warning in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad on Monday afternoon. This season’s first heatwave warning is slated to remain in place till Tuesday. While declaring the ‘yellow’ heatwave warning, scientists have forecast that the maximum temperatures are likely to hover in the range of 37 to 38 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X