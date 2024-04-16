Live
- HC issues notices to Danam, CEC: Writ seeks MLA’s disqualification
- Konda Vishweshwar Reddy exudes confidence amidst Praja Ashirwada Yatra triumph
- Chup raho Kavitha…!!! Court warns KCR’s daughter for speaking to media under custody
- Rajamahendravaram: BJP manifesto reflects people’s voice says Purandeswari
- Visakhapatnam: Election campaign picks up in wards
- JNTUH NSS unit organises cleanliness programme
- Tirupati: Sharmila lambasts YSRCP govt over rising prices
- Jawahar Bal Bhavan bereft of any buzz; parents, activists outraged
- No relief for Kejriwal in SC
- Vijayawada: People urged to elect leaders for state devpt
Just In
Heatwave alert for Mumbai
Highlights
Mumbai: The IMD sounded a heatwave warning in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad on Monday afternoon. This season’s first...
Mumbai: The IMD sounded a heatwave warning in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad on Monday afternoon. This season’s first heatwave warning is slated to remain in place till Tuesday. While declaring the ‘yellow’ heatwave warning, scientists have forecast that the maximum temperatures are likely to hover in the range of 37 to 38 degrees Celsius for the next two days.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS