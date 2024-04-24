Heatwave may impact polling in 4 states

New Delhi: With the ruling NDA eyes a third consecutive term and INDIA bloc tries its best to stop it from doing so, parties and voters are not only having to contend with rising political temperatures but also a heatwave sweeping many states, which is seen to have impacted the turnout in the first phase of polls.

The voter turnout for the first and biggest phase of the general elections settled at 65.5%, a drop of 4.4 percentage points from the 69.9% seen in the same constituencies in 2019.

As many as 13 states and Union Territories are going to the polls in the second phase on Friday and what has got experts as well as the Election Commission worried is that there is a heatwave warning for parts of at least four such states - West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka - on that day. Data from Bihar's Nawada and Gaya Lok Sabha constituencies backs the hypothesis that higher temperatures, especially over 40 degrees Celsius, have an impact on voter turnout. On April 11, 2019, the maximum temperature was 35 degrees C in Nawada and the turnout was 52.5%; this dropped to just 41.5% on April 19, 2024, when the maximum temperature was 42 degrees Celsius.

In Gaya, the turnout was 56% on April 11, 2019, when the maximum temperature was 35 degrees C, dropping to 52% last Friday, when the maximum temperature was 42. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a hot summer, with an increase in the number of heatwave days.

With six phases of polling still left, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the Election Commissioners held a high-level meeting, which was attended by the IMD chief, to take stock of the situation.



A meeting is also planned with Chief Electoral Officers of the states to take stock of necessary facilities like awnings, drinking water and fans at all polling stations.

The heat will be even more of a challenge in Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh, which has seen a low voter turnout in successive elections.