Heavy downpour in Himachal; Schools closed, National Highways affected
Highlights
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning at 6: 30 AM this morning that light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur in most areas of Himachal Pradesh.
Uttarkashi news today: The disaster swept through Dharali Village in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday after a huge Uttarkashi Cloudburst caused Uttarkashi flash floods that swept through trees, homes and vehicles, engulfing many people in the process and leaving four dead.
These are 6 of the most important updates:
- According to the officials, the Uttarakhand cloudburst occurred in the catchment zone of the river Kheer Ganga took place at approximately 1.50am with the overwhelming rush of debris, floodwaters and slush has buried at most half the village.
- Videos from the region showed the raging torrent of muddy water and silt cutting across the hills towards settlements on the banks of the river. The sound of screaming people could be heard in terror. Contiguous structures, such as three - and four-storey homes collapsed like a pack of cards when the violent waters swept across them.
- As per Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya, around four people have perished to date. There's no sanctioned evidence as to the exact number of people who faded following the flash flood.
- Dharali wasn't the sole village that was affected. The Uttarakhand Flash Floods raging through two different parts of the hill, one toward Dharali while the opposite toward that village Sukki According to the State disaster management secretary Vinod Kumar Suman. The red alert remains being issued in Uttarkashi due to Himachal Pradesh flood.
- At least 11 Army jawans have been reported missing from a camp of the army in Harsil which was also struck by a storm.
- The police, army as well as police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force are involved in rescue in Uttarakhand flood. NDRF groups of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were also airlifted into the hill state.
