Heavy rain causes waterlogging, traffic disruptions

New Delhi: Traffic crawled in Delhi as heavy rain caused waterlogging in several parts of the city on Tuesday, officials said.

Some of the places where heavy waterlogging was reported included the Minto Bridge underpass, Feroz Shah Road, Patel Chowk Metro Station area and Maharaj Ranjeet Singh Marg.

According to Delhi PWD, the Minto Bridge underpass was closed for vehicular traffic for almost two to three hours in the morning until the waterlogging was cleared. Waterlogging from all the underpasses has been cleared and traffic is moving normally, a PWD official said. Delhi Police had issued traffic advisories for the affected roads. In a post on X, the police said the traffic was affected on Outer Ring Road on both carriageways from Bhera Enclave roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to waterlogging.

New Rohtak Road also faced traffic issues in both directions at Anand Parvat because of waterlogging, they said. Similarly, traffic was disrupted on Rohtak Road in the section from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa due to potholes and waterlogging. Motorists were advised to avoid Mundka and use alternate routes.

The traffic was also slow in north Delhi’s Shastri Nagar area. Due to waterlogging on IP Marg (Indraprastha Marg) from Old Police Head Quarter Exit Gate to IP Flyover, traffic was affected, the police said in the post.

“Traffic was extremely heavy on the ITO Yamuna Bridge and the road outside the old police headquarters was waterlogged, causing slower traffic movement. I was heading to my office in central Delhi and these two stretches significantly delayed my travel time,” Virender Singh, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, said. Rohtak Road in west Delhi was also hit by traffic from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and vice-versa due to waterlogging at Mundka, the police said. Similarly, the traffic was also affected on both carriageways of Mahatma Gandhi Marg following the waterlogging under Mangi Bridge. The police have also issued advisories for traffic at Chatta Rail Chowk, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Ch. Fateh Singh Marg, and the railway underbridge in Azad Market.