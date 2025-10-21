Heavy rain submerges paddy crop in TN's Thanjavur, farmers fear losses

Chennai: Unseasonal and heavy rainfall over the past few days has severely damaged short-term paddy crop in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, leaving vast stretches of fields inundated just as they were ready for harvest.

The downpour has hit one of Tamil Nadu’s major rice-producing regions at a critical juncture, putting hundreds of farmers on edge about potential crop losses.

According to the Agriculture Department, paddy was cultivated across 1.99 lakh acres during the Kuruvai season this year, of which 1.65 lakh acres have already been harvested. However, standing crop in areas such as Orathanadu, Thanjavur, and Ammapettai remain exposed to waterlogging, with an estimated 1,500 acres of short-term paddy now submerged.

The rains have flattened large tracts of paddy, with farmers unable to access the fields due to stagnant water.

Farmers said the unexpected spell of rain could cause significant yield losses if the water does not drain soon. “The crop that was ready for harvest are now lying in water. Even if we harvest now, the grains will be of poor quality,” said several cultivators from Orathanadu.

They added that government procurement centres had not begun operations on time, forcing many to delay harvesting. Agricultural experts warn that the longer the water remains, the greater the damage to both grain quality and soil structure.

As fields remain soaked, the cost of hiring mechanical harvesters has also surged.

Farmers point out that operating machinery on wet land is difficult and increases expenses significantly, deepening their financial distress.

Officials from the Revenue and Agriculture departments are assessing the extent of crop damage.

Farmer associations have urged the state government to announce relief measures and compensation for those affected.

With the Northeast Monsoon intensifying, Thanjavur’s farmers -- who form the backbone of Tamil Nadu’s delta rice belt -- now face the grim prospect of losing their entire short-term paddy yield to nature’s fury.