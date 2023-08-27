Heavy rainfall likely to continue in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya

New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

According to the IMD bulletin, in northeast India, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall to fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning, with isolated heavy rainfall activity over the region during the next five days.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday ,and Assam and Meghalaya on Sunday and Monday with extremely heavy falls on Sunday over Assam and Meghalaya," it said.

For east India, the IMD predicted that there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning, with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Sunday, and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on August 28 to 29.

In south India, light to moderate scattered with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

"Subdued rainfall activity likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days. Hot and humid weather likely to prevail over Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu during next 3 days," the IMD said in its forecast.