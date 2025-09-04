  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Heavy rains cripple life across N India

Heavy rains cripple life across N India
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The downpour across north India showed no signs of easing on Wednesday as a rain-triggered landslide and structural collapse claimed four...

New Delhi: The downpour across north India showed no signs of easing on Wednesday as a rain-triggered landslide and structural collapse claimed four lives in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, pummelled regions already on edge and forced the suspension of classes, flights, trains and even cremations.

In the east, a fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy showers in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand on Thursday, while heavy rain continued to batter Odisha for the third consecutive day on Wednesday with no respite in sight.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick