Heavy rains cripple life across N India

New Delhi: The downpour across north India showed no signs of easing on Wednesday as a rain-triggered landslide and structural collapse claimed four lives in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, pummelled regions already on edge and forced the suspension of classes, flights, trains and even cremations.

In the east, a fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy showers in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand on Thursday, while heavy rain continued to batter Odisha for the third consecutive day on Wednesday with no respite in sight.