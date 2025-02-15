Helicopter services offering unforgettable experience to devotees at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj : As the Maha Kumbh approaches its conclusion, the influx of devotees shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, the number of pilgrims arriving each day to partake in the sacred ritual of the holy dip continues to grow. To enhance the experience of the devotees, the Government of India, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Government, has introduced Fly Ola, a helicopter service designed to offer a breathtaking aerial view of the Maha Kumbh Mela at affordable rates.

Through the helicopter service, devotees are given the unique opportunity to witness the vast expanse of the Kumbh from the sky, with some sharing that the sight of the confluence of the three holy rivers — the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati — was nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Many have expressed their admiration, saying that after this unparalleled experience, they believe the Kumbh should be celebrated every year.

Gratitude has poured in for leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi, with pilgrims thanking them for organising such an extraordinary event.

Talking to IANS, one devotee shared, "The helicopter service was incredible. I had an amazing time, and the view was mesmerising. We witnessed the sacred meeting of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. The entire experience was unforgettable."

Another devotee said, "The experience was fantastic. We felt blessed to see the Triveni Sangam from the sky. The arrangements here are truly impressive."

Manish Malpani, a devotee from Maharashtra, praised the scale and organisation of the event, saying, "Maha Kumbh is a magnificent event that Yogi ji has arranged with great care. The entire administration of Uttar Pradesh, along with the local district authorities, has worked hard to ensure smooth operations.

"Even with such a large crowd, cleanliness is maintained, and the facilities for food, lodging, and transport are top-notch. I highly recommend everyone to visit the Kumbh Mela before Maha Shivratri. The helicopter services are excellent. You can easily fly from the airport, enjoy a ride over the Maha Kumbh, take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, and return to the airport seamlessly. The aerial view of Prayagraj was simply stunning. Watching people come together in devotion, chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ filled me with immense joy."

The service provider detailed the offerings, stating, "We operate three helicopters — two for VIPs and one for the general public. The service will run until February 28. The cost for the helicopter ride is around Rs 1200-1300, while chartered flights are priced at approximately Rs 35,000. We transport passengers from the airport, allow them to bathe at the Sangam, and provide a scenic aerial tour of the Maha Kumbh."

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is the biggest spiritual and cultural event to take place after decades in India. Over 43.57 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.