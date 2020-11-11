Help restore rail traffic in Punjab: BJP MP Sunny Deol to CM

Chandigarh: Actor turned politician Sunny Deol on Wednesday appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to help the Centre in restoring rail traffic to save the state's economy.

In his letter to the CM, he also appealed to the protesting farmers to join the proposed talks with the central government on November 13.

A member of Parliament from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, said the CM should ensure proper movement of rail traffic to save the economy that was severely hit due to month-long agitation, mainly the rail blockade, by farmers' organisations against the three central farm laws.

He said that losses to Punjab's woollen industry was more than Rs 12,000 crore as products were lying packaged but could not be sent out.

The state's auto industry and spare parts were also not getting enough raw material and so was the case with sports industry, the BJP leader said.