Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Hemant Soren meets PM Modi, urges him to take care of Jharkhand

Hemant Soren meets PM Modi, urges him to take care of Jharkhand
Highlights

'During the meeting today, I told the Prime Minister to take special care of Jharkhand. It is is a backward state. Ahead of the Budget Session, we...

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here for the first time after the formation of his government in the state.

"I met Prime Minister Modi for the first time after the formation of the government. In the coming days, I will once again meet him and share the state's problems with him. The Prime Minister has assured that the rights of tribals will be protected," said Soren while speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Modi.

"During the meeting today, I told the Prime Minister to take special care of Jharkhand. It is is a backward state. Ahead of the Budget Session, we have also demanded a tribal university in the state," he said.

Hemant Soren, the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was recently sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand after the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority by securing 47 seats in the 81-member House in the assembly elections held in December last year.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
History written after Independence overlooked several major aspects: PM Modi11 Jan 2020 3:47 PM GMT

History written after Independence overlooked several major aspects: PM Modi

People are unhappy about CAA and NRC: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi
People are unhappy about CAA and NRC: Mamata Banerjee tells PM...
Protect culture by taking them to future generations: Naidu
Protect culture by taking them to future generations: Naidu
SFI activists chant
SFI activists chant 'Go Back Modi' during his Kolkata visit
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee's Strategic Move To Break Away From Opposition...


Top