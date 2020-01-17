High profile sex racket busted in Mumbai, three actresses rescued

Mumbai: The police have busted a high profile sex racket, which is operating at a three-star hotel in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Thursday. In the raid, the police have rescued three actresses including a minor.

On receiving the information, the Social Service (SS) branch of the Mumbai police has conducted the raid at the hotel. Where the police found three actresses were forced into prostitution. In the raid, the police have arrested the racket organizer, who was identified as Priya Sharma.

The main accused Priya Sharma operates tours and travels business in Kandivali east and got into the immoral activities to earn easy money, police said.

Among the rescued women, one is working in a crime show aired by a popular TV channel and another woman is acting in Marathi films and serials. The minor girl was starred in a web series. On the incident, the police registered a case against the accused Priya Sharma and investigating further.