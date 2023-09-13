Hijab row: Students stage protest in Goa over Principal’s suspension

Panaji : Students of Keshav Smruti Higher Secondary School from South Goa on Wednesday took out a protest rally demanding revocation of the principal's suspension who has been suspended over the hijab row.

Principal Shankar Gaonkar was suspended on Monday by the management after Hindu organisations alleged that he allowed students to visit mosque, where they were allegedly forced to wear hijab.



“We were not forced to wear Hijab. Just like at our worshiping places and out of respect, we wore ‘dupatta’ and a scarf,” a protesting girl student said. The protesting students demanded that the suspension of the principal should be revoked.

Chairman of Keshav Smruti Higher Secondary School, Pandurang Korgaonkar told IANS that students have demanded to revoke the suspension of Principal Shankar Gaonkar. “They took out a rally after the school hours. I have told them that at present I can’t revoke the suspension as inquiry is pending,” Korgaonkar said.



"We had received a letter from a Muslim organisation about an educational workshop. Our 22 students attended the workshop, which included two Hindu and two Christian girl students. There were also students of government higher secondary school for this workshop, who wore scarf while entering the mosque as per their tradition," he said.



"I have tendered an apology to everyone who called me and also told that the intention of the principal was not hurt anyone’s sentiments. He only sent the students for the workshop..." Korgaonkar said.



"They (students) were not forced to wear a scarf, but teachers and students voluntarily wished to wear it. The organisation had conducted a programme -- 'Mosque open for all'. It was just an educational workshop, which students attended," the Chairman of the school said, adding that he tendered an apology to Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations, whose sentiments are hurt.

