Himachal CM, industrialists take dip of faith

Mahakumbh Nagar: As Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, a grand celebration of faith, devotion, and Sanatan culture nears its conclusion with the final bathing festival on Mahashivratri scheduled for Wednesday, it has drawn a sea of devotees to the sacred Triveni Sangam. People from all walks of life—including political leaders, industrialists, and film stars—are arriving to seek spiritual blessings. Among the distinguished personalities taking a ritual dip of faith on Tuesday were Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Reliance Industries’ Isha Ambani Piramal, and actress Raveena Tandon. The swelling crowds ahead of Mahashivratri reflect the pilgrims’ unwavering devotion and divine energy.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accompanied by his family, took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the nation and his state. His wife, Kamlesh Thakur, expressed her reverence for the sacred confluence, calling it the essence of Hindu spirituality.

Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati also took the ritual bath, praising the seamless arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the grand event.

Reliance Industries board member Isha Ambani Piramal and her husband Anand Piramal participated in the sacred Pawan Snan alongside Parmarth Niketan President Swami Chidananda Saraswati. Actress Raveena Tandon has taken a holy dip.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Mahua Manjhi also joined the sacred ritual, acknowledging the immense faith surrounding the festival. She noted that with Mahashivratri approaching, the number of pilgrims is set to surge and appreciated the well-executed crowd management efforts.