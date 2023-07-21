Live
- Indian envoy in Saudi requested to rescue 33 Odia workers
- Rajasthan becomes first and only state to give Social Security Guarantee Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill- 2023 passed
- Himachal Guv meets PM Modi, apprises PM about losses incurred due to rains
- Protests continue at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the inhumanity meted out to the women of Manipur
- Congress accuses PM Modi of playing politics over Manipur's plight
- Assam: ECI concludes 3-day public hearing on delimitation exercise
- Reliance Industries Ltd posts Rs 2.31L cr consolidated revenues for Q1
- Supreme Court issues notice on plea by Assam MLA Gogoi challenging prosecution under sedition, law's constitutionality
- BJP steps up attack on Gehlot govt over law & order situation in Rajasthan
- Fake ID cards of security agencies recovered from armed man nabbed near Mamata's residence
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the losses incurred due to heavy rains and cloudbursts in the hill state.
The Governor informed the Prime Minister about the relief and rescue operations being undertaken by the state government and the NDRF and thanked him for the support of central government for releasing funds and deploying paramilitary forces and NDRF, the officials said.
Shukla said that he had also reviewed the situation and personally visited affected areas in Mandi and Solan districts of the state. The Prime Minister assured of all possible support.
Earlier in the day, the Governor also met Home Minister Amit Shah.
Himachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy rains earlier this month, leading to landslide and flood like situation in several districts and even national highways have been washed at several places across the state.