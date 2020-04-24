Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur praises Telangana cop for helping out Himachal man

Hyderabad: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur praised has praised Kukatpally police inspector Lakshminarayana Reddy for helping a native for the northern State.

The Inspector helped a native of HP identified as Lalit Kumar, by arranging for his medical treatment and also bearing the expenses of Rs 20,000 as the person was unable to travel to the hospital and also did not have sufficient amount to get himself treated.

Lalit Kumar was stuck in Hyderabad due to the lockdown.

However, with the help of Inspector, Lalit was operated on for appendix and was also discharged from the hospital.

Upon his return, the person then informed about the incident to the authorities from his State, who then told the same to the Himanchal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur.

The CM was so impressed by the act of Lakshminarayana that he heaped praise on him by acknowledging his humanitarian gesture through his official letter.

Inspector Lakshminarayana Reddy said, "on April 16, their PS received a call from the Covid control room of DGP office about Lalit Kumar.

After answering the call, we rushed to his residence and got him admitted to a hospital, wherein he was treated and cured. As he did not have sufficient money for the expenses, so I did take care of it."