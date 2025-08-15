Himachal Pradesh CM concerned over growing natural calamities

Sarkaghat: Expressing concern over the growing impact of global warming and frequent natural calamities in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took the salute from an impressive march at the state-level Independence Day function here.

The march past was presented by contingents of the police, Home Guards, NCC, ITBP, Uttrakhand Police, Third India Reserve Battalion of Pandoh, Mandi Police, traffic police, ex-servicemen league and Home Guard Band amid heavy rains.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Umeshwar Rana commanded the parade. The 79th Independence Day was celebrated across the state with great enthusiasm and gaiety. Functions were held at the district and sub-division levels to commemorate this historic occasion.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the frequent disasters in the state that have caused heavy losses to life and property.

Referring to the 2023 disaster in which the state suffered damages of Rs 10,000 crore, he pointed out that despite the Central government's own assessment, Himachal Pradesh received only Rs 1,500 crore, that too after two years.

He said this year's disasters have once again caused severe losses, particularly in Mandi district and the state has not received any financial assistance from the Centre so far.

He said the state government has already disbursed Rs 360.42 crore from its resources to aid affected families.

He hoped that the Centre would soon extend financial support for the disaster-affected families.

CM Sukhu announced to release additional Rs 100 crore for disaster-hit families to provide prompt relief, along with the launch of a Rs 3,000 crore project aimed at disaster mitigation and protecting livelihoods in affected areas.

Paying homage to 222 people who lost their lives in this year's disasters, as well as to the eight victims of a bus accident in the Sarkaghat constituency, he assured that the government "stands shoulder to shoulder with every affected family".

Under the special relief package, he said compensation for fully damaged houses has been increased from Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, while for partially damaged houses, it has been raised from Rs 12,500 to Rs 1 lakh.

Houses rendered uninhabitable will also be treated as fully damaged for compensation purposes, he added.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the problem of chitta (heroin) and said the government has been making earnest efforts to protect the youth from the drug.

"The government has implemented the PIT NDPS Act and seized property worth over Rs 42 crore from drug mafias. The government has made 'chitta' testing mandatory in police recruitment," he said.

He also announced the launch of the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme, under which volunteers will be prepared to act as a bridge between the police and the public. These young volunteers will not only help prevent the menace of 'chitta' but will also assist in awareness campaigns and in providing timely confidential information to the police so that strict action can be taken against drug mafias.