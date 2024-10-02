Himachal Pradesh trout production up by 15.70%: Sukhu

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the trout production in Himachal Pradesh increased by 15.70 percentage points in 2023-24 compared to the previous year, “a clear result of the hard work of our fishermen and the government’s supportive policies”.



In a statement, he said the total trout production in 2022-23 was 1170.50 metric tonne which rose to 1,388 metric tonne 2023-24. The total trout production in 2021-22 was 913.50 metric tonne.

“The present State Government is making earnest efforts to strengthen the rural economy in order to benefit people residing in rural areas. He said that thousands of families in the State rely on fisheries for their livelihood,” he said.

“Currently, 742 families are engaged in trout production. Therefore, the State Government is making a policy to boost the fish production in the State, thereby strengthening the economy of fishermen” he said.

Attributing the growth in trout production to the collaborative efforts of the fishermen and the government, the CM said, “The increase in the production is a clear result of the hard work of our fishermen and the government’s supportive policies.”

He further said that Himachal Pradesh has nine trout hatcheries in the government sector and six in private which supply trout seeds to the farmers. Additionally, the fisheries department has been imparting training to the fishermen on modern techniques in trout farming. “The growing popularity of trout farming is also contributing to tourism in the State,” he added.