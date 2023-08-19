Himachal suffered loss worth Rs 10,000 cr, it will take one yr to rebuild state: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that his state had suffered a loss worth Rs 10,000 crore and it will take around one year to rebuild it again.

Sukhu was interacting with mediapersons in Delhi.

"According to the state law, we have already announced Himachal Pradesh as 'Natural calamity affected area' and on Friday I had words with the government," the Himachal CM said.

He further said that the Himachal government is getting help from the entire country while Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh government government lent it support of Rs 15 crore and Rs 11 crore respectively as relief.

"The Central Government had sent a team in our state and I am sure that the team had submitted its report to the Central Government and the first installment of the relief fund to be released soon based on the reports," Sukhu said.

Sukhu said that Himachal had faced natural disaster twice, first during July 7 to July 11 and again from August 13, which continued to August 16.

"The water released by BBMB of 1.50 lakh cusecs led to damages that occurred in the Kangra belt in the regions Fatehpur and Indora and some part of Punjab. Now as head of the entire region, my first work is to rebuild the entire area again. We are deeply saddened for those who lost their lives," he further said.

According to the Himachal government, so far 223 people have lost their lives and 295 people have been injured in the state.