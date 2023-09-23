Live
Hindi Diwas celebrated in CUO
Bhubaneswar: Language and society have profound connection. Education serves as a cornerstone of society and the language constitutes an invaluable...
Bhubaneswar: Language and society have profound connection. Education serves as a cornerstone of society and the language constitutes an invaluable treasure. This was stated by Central University of Odisha Vice Chancellor Prof Chakradhar Tripathi during celebration of Hindi Diwas -2023 . Addressing a gathering, Prof Tripathi emphasised on promotion of Hindi at the regional level. He highlighted the crucial role of National Education Policy 2020 in guiding towards maximising this societal wealth. The university has launched a certificate programme in Hindi language with plans for Diploma and Degree in future.
Prof N C Panda, Dr Prashant Meshram, Dr Nirjharini Tripathy, PRO Dr Phagunath Bhoi and others also spoke.
