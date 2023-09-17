Live
- Himachal to establish single 'energy trading desk'
- Sonia Gandhi announces Six Guarantees in Telangana public meeting
- Forest Department employee trampled to death by wild elephant in Maharashtra
- BRS leader Kavitha welcomes CWC resolution on women’s quota bill
- Pakistan: Qazi Faez Isa sworn in as new Chief Justice
- Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1701 crore to DoT for spectrum auction instalment
- MP CM Chouhan inaugurates ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana’
- National Motorcycle Drag Racing: Mohammed Arfath emerges fastest; Fazil, Shaik emerge on top
- Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj stars with deadly six-fer as India bowl out Sri Lanka for paltry 50
- Delhi L-G visits Dwarka to check development related works
Just In
Historic day for India: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme launch
The 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme represents a perfect blend of India's civilisational ethos and traditional craftsmanship, and through this, artisans are being brought into the mainstream, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.
Jammu: The 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme represents a perfect blend of India's civilisational ethos and traditional craftsmanship, and through this, artisans are being brought into the mainstream, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme on the occasion of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' and under this, traditional craftspeople and artisans will be provided loan assistance at a minimal interest rate without the need for collateral.
"This is a historic day in the development journey of India when the exclusive asset of India, the traditional artisans and craftsmen are being brought into the mainstream with the launch of the 'PM Vishwakarma' by Narendra Modi," the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said here.
Singh said the scheme offers the option of earning livelihood, while at the same time, sustains India's age-old 'Guru-Shishya Parampara (teacher-disciple tradition)'.