Historic day for India: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme launch

Jammu: The 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme represents a perfect blend of India's civilisational ethos and traditional craftsmanship, and through this, artisans are being brought into the mainstream, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme on the occasion of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' and under this, traditional craftspeople and artisans will be provided loan assistance at a minimal interest rate without the need for collateral.

"This is a historic day in the development journey of India when the exclusive asset of India, the traditional artisans and craftsmen are being brought into the mainstream with the launch of the 'PM Vishwakarma' by Narendra Modi," the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said here.

Singh said the scheme offers the option of earning livelihood, while at the same time, sustains India's age-old 'Guru-Shishya Parampara (teacher-disciple tradition)'.