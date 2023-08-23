Live
- On 1st death anniversary of Sonali Phogat, family members still clueless about reasons behind murder
- HMDA fetches Rs 122.42 cr on first day of e-Auction for Mokila Layout phase-II
- Three ex-CMs, most of MLAs were detained during abrogation of Article 370, SC told
- First image from Chandrayaan 3 after landing on moon
- Goldman Sachs announces expansion plans in Hyderabad- To inaugurate its new eight-floor office and increase employees strength to 3,000
- No activity for hours during childhood may cause heart damage in later life: Study
- Delhi LG approves three-day holiday for G-20 summit
- India to take on England, Netherlands in warm-up matches ahead of Men's ODI World Cup
- Affordable gene and cell therapies need of the hour: Dr Kapil Bharti
- Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks
Just In
Historic feat signalling rise of Bharat: Dhankhar on Chandrayaan landing
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on lunar surface was a historic feat signalling the rise of India.
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on lunar surface was a historic feat signalling the rise of India.
India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. The lander module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26-kg rover (Pragyan) made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm, less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed.
"This is a historic feat signalling the rise of Bharat! Congratulations to everyone associated with this mission and compliments to the visionary leadership of the country," the Vice President's Secretariat posted on X, formerly Twitter, quoting Dhankhar