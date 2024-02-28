Live
Hoax message delays Kolkata flight
New Delhi: A Kolkata-bound Spicejet flight was delayed for more than five hours on Tuesday after the Delhi airport received a threat message about explosives being hidden in the passengers' luggage, official sources said. A woman carrying an infant has been detained by security agencies for questioning in the case, the sources said.
The flight, SG-8263, was scheduled to depart around 5:40 am but it was allowed to leave only after 11:30 am after the security agencies completed an anti-sabotage check and repeat frisking of check-in and cabin baggage of the travellers and crew, they said.
The airport duty manager at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received an email around 5:20 am that "there is a safety issue" on the said flight and that "somebody was taking explosion goods in bags and luggage" onboard, a senior official said.