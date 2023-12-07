Hooda promises to fill 2L posts if Cong returns to helm in Haryana

Chandigarh: Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said "if the Congress returns to the power in the state, two lakh vacant posts will be filed by adopting permanent recruitment method".

After meeting employees engaged by the Skill Employment Corporation here, Hooda said it has become a den of exploitation and corruption of youth.

"Instead of giving permanent jobs to the youth, the government itself is giving temporary jobs by becoming contractors. When the Congress government is formed in the state, about two lakh vacant posts will be filled with permanent recruitment," the two-time chief minister said. The Congress leader said the government machinery is being misused for publicity and propaganda.

The latest example of this is the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

"The BJP-JJP are using schoolchildren and government employees for their political agenda. The government is trying to mislead the public by giving huge advertisements in newspapers, but the truth of the government can be seen in the government figures themselves," Hooda added.