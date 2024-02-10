Live
Horror in Najafgarh, shootout occurs
Two people are killed at point-blank range when armed men break into a salon in Delhi.
Saturday, in the Najafgarh region of southwestern Delhi, two men were fatally shot while receiving haircuts, according to the police. The individuals who were shot multiple times in the presence of fellow customers and salon personnel were identified as Sonu and Ashish, both of whom were in their early thirties. Social media users were presented with an allegedly authentic CCTV recording of the incident that transpired on Friday evening. Before being shot in the head from close range, it portrayed one of the victims pleading with the assailant. Two female employees were also seen fleeing in terror on the video. Following the gunfire, the assailants, one of whom was donning a yellow jacket, ran away. Although the possibility of gang involvement has not been ruled out, a police official stated that the case seems to be associated with personal friction. As per the police, Sonu and Ashish were identified as inhabitants of Nagli Sakrawati, situated in the Najafgarh region. Ashish was struck three times in the head and once in the chest, whereas Sonu took a gunshot wound to the head. Prompt dispatch to the Police Control Room (PCR) was necessitated by the widespread panic that ensued after the incident. In an attempt to apprehend the suspects, the Delhi Police subsequently assembled three teams.