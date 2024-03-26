How is Delhi CM issuing instructions to Ministers when in ED custody?

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister according to AAP has issued another directive to the health department on smooth functioning of Mohalla clinics.

AAP claims that the directive was conveyed by Kejriwal to the Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj who oversses health portfolio through a memorandum.

Addressing a press conference on the directive of the CM, Health Minister Bharadwaj stated that the CM is concerned about the lack of availability of medicines and free tests in many hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.

Bharadwaj said that CM Kejriwal has emphasised that no one should suffer, even if he is in ED custody.

“He directed me to take prompt and necessary actions to ensure that medicines and tests are both free and available at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics,” said Bharadwaj.

But then the big question this second directive raises is how could the CM issue directives when he is in ED custody for questioning. ED on Sunday denied that they had given him white papers or computer facility. It that is the case how can memorandum be prepared and sent. Chief Ministers do not prepare memorandum on their own. It has to be done by some officials. How could a person in custody give instructions to his officials, the BJP leaders question.

This raises the issue of authenticity on the claims of AAP on the directions issued by CM Kejriwal from ED’s custody, legal experts said that there is no permission to the CM by the court to issue orders.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is issuing these orders in the name of Arvind Kejriwal because the court has not granted permission to issue any orders to the CM due to his remand by the ED,” said Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal.

“These orders are not being issued for any work but are being done for political gain, which is legally incorrect,” he said.