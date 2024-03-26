Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
How is Delhi CM issuing instructions to Ministers when in ED custody?
Delhi Chief Minister according to AAP has issued another directive to the health department on smooth functioning of Mohalla clinics.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister according to AAP has issued another directive to the health department on smooth functioning of Mohalla clinics.
AAP claims that the directive was conveyed by Kejriwal to the Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj who oversses health portfolio through a memorandum.
Addressing a press conference on the directive of the CM, Health Minister Bharadwaj stated that the CM is concerned about the lack of availability of medicines and free tests in many hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.
Bharadwaj said that CM Kejriwal has emphasised that no one should suffer, even if he is in ED custody.
“He directed me to take prompt and necessary actions to ensure that medicines and tests are both free and available at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics,” said Bharadwaj.
But then the big question this second directive raises is how could the CM issue directives when he is in ED custody for questioning. ED on Sunday denied that they had given him white papers or computer facility. It that is the case how can memorandum be prepared and sent. Chief Ministers do not prepare memorandum on their own. It has to be done by some officials. How could a person in custody give instructions to his officials, the BJP leaders question.
This raises the issue of authenticity on the claims of AAP on the directions issued by CM Kejriwal from ED’s custody, legal experts said that there is no permission to the CM by the court to issue orders.
“The Aam Aadmi Party is issuing these orders in the name of Arvind Kejriwal because the court has not granted permission to issue any orders to the CM due to his remand by the ED,” said Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal.
“These orders are not being issued for any work but are being done for political gain, which is legally incorrect,” he said.