How to Find Your EPF UAN Number Online – Easy Steps Explained

The UAN (Universal Account Number) is very important for people with an EPF account.

It is a 12-digit number given by EPFO to each person.

With this number, you can:

Log in to your EPF account online

Check your PF balance

Update your details (like name, bank, Aadhaar)

Submit a claim online

If you don't know your UAN, you can find it in a few easy steps:

Go to the EPFO website: epfindia.gov.in On the homepage, click ‘Services’ → then click ‘For Employees’ Click on ‘Member UAN/Online Services’ Enter your full name, date of birth, PAN, or Aadhaar as asked Enter your mobile number and captcha, then click ‘Request OTP’ Enter the OTP sent to your phone Click ‘Show My UAN’

Your UAN will be shown on the screen.