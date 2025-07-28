Live
How to Find Your EPF UAN Number Online – Easy Steps Explained
Highlights
Don’t know your UAN? Learn how to easily recover your EPF UAN number online using your mobile number, Aadhaar, and date of birth. Step-by-step guide for employees.
The UAN (Universal Account Number) is very important for people with an EPF account.
It is a 12-digit number given by EPFO to each person.
With this number, you can:
- Log in to your EPF account online
- Check your PF balance
- Update your details (like name, bank, Aadhaar)
- Submit a claim online
If you don't know your UAN, you can find it in a few easy steps:
- Go to the EPFO website: epfindia.gov.in
- On the homepage, click ‘Services’ → then click ‘For Employees’
- Click on ‘Member UAN/Online Services’
- Enter your full name, date of birth, PAN, or Aadhaar as asked
- Enter your mobile number and captcha, then click ‘Request OTP’
- Enter the OTP sent to your phone
- Click ‘Show My UAN’
Your UAN will be shown on the screen.
