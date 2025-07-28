  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

How to Find Your EPF UAN Number Online – Easy Steps Explained

How to Find Your EPF UAN Number Online – Easy Steps Explained
x

How to Find Your EPF UAN Number Online – Easy Steps Explained

Highlights

Don’t know your UAN? Learn how to easily recover your EPF UAN number online using your mobile number, Aadhaar, and date of birth. Step-by-step guide for employees.

The UAN (Universal Account Number) is very important for people with an EPF account.

It is a 12-digit number given by EPFO to each person.

With this number, you can:

  • Log in to your EPF account online
  • Check your PF balance
  • Update your details (like name, bank, Aadhaar)
  • Submit a claim online

If you don't know your UAN, you can find it in a few easy steps:

  1. Go to the EPFO website: epfindia.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click ‘Services’ → then click ‘For Employees’
  3. Click on ‘Member UAN/Online Services’
  4. Enter your full name, date of birth, PAN, or Aadhaar as asked
  5. Enter your mobile number and captcha, then click ‘Request OTP’
  6. Enter the OTP sent to your phone
  7. Click ‘Show My UAN

Your UAN will be shown on the screen.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick