How various state governors made news in 2019

Governors of several states have aired their views on political matters and have found themselves in the spotlight in recent weeks and months, reigniting the debate on their role. Some of them have shared a less than pleasant relationship with the chief ministers of their states. It may be recalled that in the early 80s, N. T. Rama Rao on a host of occasions, called for the abolition of the office of governor.

Over the past few months, West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar, has had frequent run-ins with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. More recently, the students of Jadavpur University blocked his car and refused to let him into the varsity for the convocation. To cap it all, in a bizarre move, the students 'rusticated' the Governor as the Chancellor of the university.



Satyapal Malik, who was till recently the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir stayed at the top of the news right nearly throughout his tenure. Currently the Governor of Goa, Malik said on Thursday that Muftis and Abdullahs were no longer relevant in Jammu and Kashmir.



The Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan, shared his thoughts on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). A few days ago, he reminded people that giving shelter to persecuted minorities in Pakistan was an idea accepted by stalwarts like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and Babu Rajendra Prasad. There was a national consensus on the issue, he said. He also described the NRC as a brainchild of the Congress party.



Kiran Bedi, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry has had a less than cordial relationship with chief minister Narayanaswamy, who now wants her recalled. As has been widely reported by the media, the two have had their fair share of face-offs.



Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, according to latest media reports, declared the Raj Bhavan as 'Praja Bhavan' and added that she could not confine herself to the four walls of her gubernatorial residence. Some of her statements have raised eyebrows in political circles.



Arvind Kejriwal had shared a very frosty relationship with the Lieutenant Governor earlier especially during the time of Najeeb Jung, but in recent months has mellowed down.

