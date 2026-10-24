HP’s first glass-bottom bridge to come up across Gobind Sagar Lake

Bilaspur: Himachal Pradesh is set to get its first glass-bottom bridge across the picturesque expanse of Gobind Sagar Lake here, with the state government and a panel comprising experts from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, approving the construction. With completion of all necessary project assessments, the district administration has finalised the tendering process, officials said on Friday.

The ‘Sky Glass Bridge’, to come up along the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway, has received due approval from the state government. Experts from the NIT-Hamirpur have visited the site, assessed safety standards, and approved the project, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said. Situated near the Mandi Bharari bridge over Gobind Sagar Lake, the glass-bottom bridge has the potential to become a major tourist attraction, the official said, adding that tendering process for the project has been completed, and the contract would be awarded soon.

The Sky Glass Bridge would feature a floor made of high-strength, transparent glass. Visitors strolling along its stretch would view the lake, valley and natural landscapes beneath their feet.

The bridge would be engineered to support a significant load while offering visitors an exhilarating experience, the official said. In constructing such bridges, particular emphasis is placed on the durability of the glass, its load-bearing capacity, and safety standards.

The proposed glass-bottom bridge will leverage the picturesque natural landscape of Gobind Sagar Lake and its surroundings to create a new tourist attraction, officials said. Once installed, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy an aerial view of the lake. The site, located near the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway, would also make it accessible, they added.