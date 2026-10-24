Vinod urges BRS ranks to ensure party candidate’s win

Hanumakonda: Former MP B Vinod Kumar has called on the BRS party ranks to work together to ensure that BRS wins the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate MLC seat.

In the wake of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate MLC elections, a meeting was held with former corporators and key leaders at his residence in Hanumakonda on Friday.

The meeting discussed the election strategy, graduate voter registration, and party ranks’ activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar said that the people want KCR’s rule, and suggested that the graduate voter registration be carried out in a systematic manner and that a large number of graduates’ names be registered in the voter list. He suggested that the graduate voter registration process be carried out in a systematic manner, and that responsibilities be assigned division-wise and that it be moved forward in a coordinated manner. He suggested that graduates to be directly contacted and made aware of voter registration. He called for efforts to ensure that everyone who is eligible is registered as a voter.

Former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said that special attention has already been paid to the voter registration of graduates in Warangal West constituency. Voter registration centers have been set up in all the divisions of the constituency and that they are working at the field level to ensure that the highest number of votes in the state for this graduate MLC seat is registered in Warangal West constituency.

Bhaskar said that a meeting will be held at on October 25 with the public representatives, booth level officers (BLOs), MLC election coordinators, officials and social media representatives from Warangal West constituency.

He revealed that the voter registration process will be expedited and the direction will be given on the activities to be followed for the party’s victory in the elections.