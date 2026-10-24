Govt approves Rs 382 cr projects for Warangal

Hanumakonda: In line with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s promise to develop Warangal city on the lines of Hyderabad, the state government has granted administrative approvals for five key development projects with an estimated cost of Rs 382 crore, said Kuda Chairperson Gundu Sudharani. Expressing happiness over the approvals for these projects, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister and the people of Warangal.

She said that these approvals were a testament to the government’s determination to develop the city with modern infrastructure while preserving the historical glory of Warangal. She said that the five projects to be undertaken under the auspices of Kuda will bring a new look to the city.

As part of these projects, the renovation of Warangal Fort Moats, development of Hanumakonda Central Plaza, construction of Integrated Bus Terminal cum Commercial Complex, development of Thousand Pillar Temple surroundings, and establishment of Musical Garden will be undertaken. She expressed hope that if these projects are completed, the tourism sector will develop in the city, commercial activities will expand, and local employment opportunities will increase.

Gundu Sudharani expressed special gratitude to State In-charge Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Vem Narender Reddy, Warangal MP Dr. Kadiyam Kavya, Warangal West MLA Nayini Rajender Reddy, KUDA Vice Chairperson, and Hanumakonda District Collector Chahat Bajpai, who contributed to the funding for these projects. She stated that the city’s development goals can be achieved faster by working in coordination with public representatives and officials.

She said that special initiatives being taken by the Chief Minister for the development of Warangal is instilling new hopes among the people of the city.

He hoped to realize the projects sanctioned by the government will transform Warangal into a developed city with modern facilities while preserving its historical heritage.