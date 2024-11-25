'Hum Honge Kamyaab': MP's social awareness campaign for women's safety

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government launched a social awareness campaign 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' on Monday to ensure women's safety.

The campaign was launched by State Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium.

The campaign will be carried out in the state under the supervision of district administration and police and conclude on December 19.

During the campaign's launch, the Women and Child Development Department released a video message of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in which he appealed to people to make the campaign a huge success.

In his video message, CM Yadav asserted that ensuring the safety of women is not only the responsibility of the government and police but a collective responsibility.

"Discrimination between men and women should be ended and for this purpose, the men need to change their mindset, and then, the concept of gender equality will serve its purpose," CM Yadav said.

During the campaign, different awareness activities, beginning with gender sensitisation consultation will be held in residential colonies, educational institutions and many other places across the state.

Chief Minister Yadav was on a six-day visit to the UK and Germany to attract foreign investments for the state.

Recently, a minor girl was gang-raped in Raisen, hardly 30 km from the state capital Bhopal.

The Opposition Congress last month organised a massive protest against crime against women in Madhya Pradesh. All senior leaders, including former CMs Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath joined the protest in Bhopal on October 18.

Citing the report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the Congress claimed, around 18 rapes were reported daily in the state while 3,029 women and 3,641 minor girls were raped in MP in 2023.