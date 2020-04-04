Hunt On For Maulana Saad,647 Coronavirus Cases Linked To Jamaat in 2 Days

Maulana Saad, the Ameer of Tablighi Jamaat, which organised the Ijtemah congregation at Nizamuddin in early March, reportedly continues to be on the run. Police teams are said to have conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi and western UP including Shamli where Maulana Saad is reported to have a luxurious farmhouse.

Police teams are also looking for six others in the case. The authorities are also likely to question Maulana Saad on the source of funds for Tablighi Jamaat. Media reports stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would also probe the organisation and Maulana Saad's transactions.

960 foreigners have been blacklisted and state governments have been asked to take action against these violators.

Waseem Rizvi, the Chairman of the Shia Central Waqf Board called for prosecution against leaders of Tablighi Jamaat who organised the congregation in Nizamuddin area of Delhi, in violation of lockdown orders.

The Tablighi Jamaat had organised an Ijtemah congregation in its headquarters or Markaz located in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi in early March. Participants in the Nizamuddin congregation have tested positive for Coronavirus in various states of the country turning the Markaz, the headquarters of the Jamaat effectively turned into the biggest hotspot.

647 coronavirus positive cases related to the Jamaat event have been reported from 14 states across the country in the last 2 days. In Delhi alone, 257 cases out of 384 have been traced to the Nizamuddin congregation, out of which 93 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. 77 of these 93 turned out to be attendees at the congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, media reports stated.