Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Expands Coaches to Meet High Demand

Due to growing demand, the Kacheguda – Yesvantpur – Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express will now run with more coaches, increasing its passenger capacity, according to South Central Railway (SCR) officials on Monday.

Previously, the train operated with eight coaches and could carry 530 passengers. From July 10, this will increase to 16 coaches, allowing it to carry 1,128 passengers, the SCR press release said.

When the train service started, it had one Executive Class coach and seven Chair Cars. Since then, it has been running at over 100% occupancy regularly.

Because so many people are using the service, Indian Railways has decided to add eight more coaches to the train.

The updated train will have 14 Chair Cars with space for 1,024 passengers and two Executive Class coaches with room for 104 passengers, making a total of 1,128.

Sandeep Mathur, General Manager of SCR, said the extra coaches will allow more passengers to travel comfortably between the IT cities Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The train number 20703 will now run with 14 Chair Cars instead of 7, and train number 20704 will have 2 Executive Class coaches instead of 1.