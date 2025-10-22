Live
Hyderabad Silver Price Today – Slight Drop in Rates!
Highlights
Silver price in Hyderabad drops slightly today. Silver is ₹180 per gram and ₹1,80,000 per kilogram. Check the latest rates and investment options.
Silver costs ₹180 per gram and ₹1,80,000 per kilogram today. Prices are down slightly from yesterday.
Traders in Hyderabad buy and sell silver and can give good rates. You can invest in silver by buying it physically or trading online through MCX.
Today’s Silver Rates (Hyderabad)
1 gram: ₹180 (-₹2)
8 grams: ₹1,440 (-₹16)
10 grams: ₹1,800 (-₹20)
100 grams: ₹18,000 (-₹200)
1 kg: ₹1,80,000 (-₹2,000)
Silver is a good option for investors and traders.
