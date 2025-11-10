‘I Love PM Modi A Bit Too Much,' Says Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday reiterated his unwavering allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has no intention of altering his political stance after the Bihar elections.

In a recent ANI podcast released a day before the second phase of polling, Paswan expressed deep admiration for Modi, saying, “I love him a bit too much. As long as my Prime Minister is there, I’m not going anywhere. My dedication and love remain unchanged.”

When asked if his association with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was solely because of the Prime Minister, he replied, “Of course.”

Responding to predictions that the November 14 results might not favour him, Paswan said such opinions help “ward off the evil eye.”

The LJP (Ram Vilas) leader added that he follows the political values of his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, noting that his party has never entered post-poll alliances. “Whoever has seen my father’s politics knows that the same values are in me. Every alliance he chose eventually came to power,” he said.

Founded in 2000, the Lok Janshakti Party has had a fluctuating history with alliances. Initially part of the NDA, it joined the UPA in 2004 after the Godhra riots but returned to the NDA in 2014 under Modi’s leadership. Following internal disputes after Ram Vilas Paswan’s death in 2020, the party split into two factions led by Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Chirag Paswan’s faction rejoined the NDA before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and swept all five seats it contested in Bihar, while Paras chose not to contest.