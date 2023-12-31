I-T Dept serves notice to Trinamool MLA over 'tax discrepancy'

The Income Tax Department has served notice to Trinamool Congress legislator Uttam Barik over some "tax discrepancy".

The MLA from Patashpur Assembly constituency of West Bengal's East Midnapore district told media persons on Sunday that notice has been served in relation to some tax-related discrepancy for the financial year 2017-18.

He confirmed that he has been summoned to the office of the Income Tax Department with related documents for the particular financial year. However, he had denied the charge of discrepancy framed against him.

Besides being the legislator from Patashpur, Barik is also the chief of Trinamool Congress-controlled East Midnapore Zilla Parishad.

"I have been asked to be present at the Income Tax office in Kolkata at 12 noon on January 8. They claimed that I did not deposit my due taxes during that financial year. But I do not recall any such incident. Anyway, I will forward all my documents to them and let them decide on the matter," he said.

He also said in case if he has any pending income tax dues, he will surely deposit that with the department.

However, state BJP leadership has ridiculed the Trinamool Congress MLA's claim over the development.

BJP leader Asim Mishra said that it is just the beginning and in the next stage, there will be notices from the CBI and ED as the source of funds behind "huge assets and properties of the ruling party leaders" is known now.