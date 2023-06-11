I will never compromise on ideology and principoles-Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said people's trust is the "biggest asset" for him and asserted that he will keep fighting to get them justice and not back down on his demands. He has been attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over alleged inaction into charges of corruption levelled by him against the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP dispensation.



"God gives the biggest justice and if not today, then tomorrow justice will be done," said Pilot, who has been engaged in a power tussle with Gehlot since the Congress formed government in the state in 2018. The state's former deputy chief minister has also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and its reconstitution, and a compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases.

Addressing a programme after unveiling a statue of his father and former Union minister Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary at the Gurjar hostel here, Sachin Pilot said his father saw many ups and downs through his political career but he never compromised on his ideals and self-respect, and left an indelible mark with his working style. "Those who are in politics today, we may have a different thought process and ideology, but the collective purpose should be clear in politics," he said, adding that "today, the need of this country is to speak fearlessly, to support truth and honesty,