Live
- Ravi Selected for NSS Pre-RD Camp at KBC University, Maharashtra
- ‘Thandel’ set to ignite screens this February
- Naga Lalitha Sree on Revolutionizing Digital Payments
- Venkat Sumanth Guduru Drives Integration Transformation
- ‘Jathara’ pre-release event held; gears up for release on Nov 8
- Prabhas launches ‘The Script Craft’ to empower aspiring writers
- 20th Century Entertainments unveils title and FL of ‘Laggam Time’
- Chetan Krishna expresses his enthusiasm for ‘Dhoom Dhaam’
- KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel to play second unofficial India A vs Australia A Test match, ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- ‘Game Changer’ draws universal attention: Dil Raju
Just In
IAF helicopter makes emergency landing near Rajasthan’s Merta town
An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in Merta town in Rajasthan’s Nagaur due to a technical fault, said an official.
Jaipur: An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in Merta town in Rajasthan’s Nagaur due to a technical fault, said an official.
The helicopter is ZD 4150 Hindustan Aeronautics Rudra of the Indian Air Force.
Merta DSP Ramkaran Malinda said the helicopter was flying from Jodhpur to Jaipur. “A technical glitch was suspected and hence it made an emergency landing in a field near Jasnagar,” he added.
Defence officials also confirmed the incident with IANS, adding that a technical team has been deputed to the site. He added that the emergency landing happened after the chopper developed a minor glitch during a routine training exercise.
“All occupants, including Wing Commander Pal Singh, are safe, and the helicopter has been secured on the ground. The local administration has provided full support. The helicopter is likely to take off after getting checked,” said a Defence official.
Locals said that there were two IAF choppers while one headed towards its destination, the other had to land due to technical problems.
A video of the helicopter has also surfaced on social media after the emergency landing, in which a person is seen climbing the stairs and inspecting the helicopter.
After the emergency landing, a huge number of locals were also seen gathering around the chopper.