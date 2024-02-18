Live
- Somalia sounds alarm as cholera outbreak surges
- Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy
- National snowshoe championship underway in J&K’s Sonamarg
- Gangster Kala Dhanaula shot dead in Punjab
- Upasana Konidela launches 'Athamma’s Kitchen' on mom-in-law birthday
- 3rd Test: Bowlers showed a lot of character in the face of England batters’ onslaught, says Rohit Sharma
- 3rd Test: Jaiswal’s double ton, Jadeja’s 5-wicket haul help India hammer England by 434 runs
- Khelo India University Games make your future, says aspiring kabaddi star Happy Ganghas
- Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell to be seen together in 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'
- Indian founders meet Nvidia CEO as part of Peak XV’s AI focused trip
Just In
IAF's Chinook helicopter makes precautionary landing in Punjab
Highlights
A Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday made a safe precautionary landing near Barnala town in Punjab's Sangrur district, an official said.
A Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday made a safe precautionary landing near Barnala town in Punjab's Sangrur district, an official said.
The helicopter landed on open ground and both crew members were safe, a police officer said.
The recovery team has reached the site, he added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS