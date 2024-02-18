  • Menu
IAF's Chinook helicopter makes precautionary landing in Punjab

A Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday made a safe precautionary landing near Barnala town in Punjab's Sangrur district, an official said.

The helicopter landed on open ground and both crew members were safe, a police officer said.

The recovery team has reached the site, he added.

