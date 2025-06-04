I&B Secy visits IIMC Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju visited Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Dhenkanal campus, to review the progress of ongoing renovation work and discuss the future development plans of the campus.

Jaju inspected boys’ and girls’ hostels, academic block, audio-video facilities and administrative block.

IIMC Regional Director Anand Pradhan briefed Jaju about the ongoing courses, introduction of new courses and infrastructure development. Pradhan also apprised the I & B Secretary about renovation of hostel buildings and posting of regular faculty. The discussions touched upon the need for launching MA programmes and strengthening industry-academia engagement.

Jaju assured support from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to help IIMC Dhenkanal grow into a leading centre of excellence in media and communication education in eastern India.

IIMC Dhenkanal was set up at Kunjakant at Surapratap Smruti Pitha in a temporary building in 1993. It was later shifted to its permanent campus near Paniohala Mountain, Royal Palace in 2000.

The PG Diploma in English Journalism was introduced. In 2001, PG Diploma in Odia Journalism was introduced. PG Diploma in Corporate Communication and Brand Management was introduced this year. The IIMC was awarded ‘Deemed to be University’ status last year.