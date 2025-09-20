ICG launches fast patrol vessel ‘Adamya’

Paradip: TheIndian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday commissioned fast patrol vessel ‘Adamya’ on the Odisha coast, further strengthening security in the Bay of Bengal, officials said. Joint Secretary (Defence Policy, Armed Forces Wing, CSD & Planning) Satyajit Mohanty formally commissioned the vessel at a function here.

This is among the eight fast patrol vessels being built by Goa Shipyard Limited for the ICG. This FPV will be deployed at Paradip. Noting that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is steadily advancing towards the vision of a “Sashakt Bharat”, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Odisha is playing a pivotal role in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture.

“….The commissioning of the fast patrol vessel ‘Adamya’ at Paradip is both a moment of pride for Odisha and a reflection of the State’s growing strategic importance. This vital capacity augmentation will enhance coastal vigilance, secure our Exclusive Economic Zone, and further reinforce national security in the Bay of Bengal. I convey my sincere congratulations to the Indian Coast Guard on this commendable achievement,” Majhi said in a post on X. The objective of deploying the FPV, which has a speed of 50 kmph or 27 knots, at Paradip is to ensure proper patrolling, check infiltration and piracy and rescue those stranded in deep seas, an official said. The FPV will have five officers and 34 other staffers, he said.

It will help ICG in maritime law enforcement, coastal surveillance, search and rescue operations, and the protection of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), he added.