If Kejriwal is arrested, government will operate from jail: Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). On November 2, he was summoned for interrogation in connection with the suspected liquor scams. The AAP is worried that Kejriwal, like Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, would be arrested.

In a situation like this, the question arises as to how the Delhi government would function if AAP's predictions turned out to be true. The party has now responded to this as well. Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kejriwal's minister, has stated that the government will run from jail.

Since the news of Kejriwal's summons came to the fore, AAP leaders have been targeting the BJP and the Central Government. He claims that this is part of a conspiracy to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party.The concern over Kejriwal's arrest is also increasing. Meanwhile, Delhi administration Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that the government will continue to work for the people of Delhi even while imprisoned.

Talking to the media, Bhardwaj said, If the BJP believes that if AAP leaders are sent to jail, then how will the government run? How will the party run? On this, I want to tell the BJP that if everyone is sent to jail, then the party and the government will run from jail. We are those people who started with the struggle of Ramlila Maidan. The party continued to struggle as long as it remained in power. He will fight again, from the streets and from jail. But we will continue to provide free electricity, water, education, and health care to the people of Delhi. Apart from this,AAP leader Atishi has also expressed fear of the arrest of the Chief Minister.

In the press conference on Tuesday, he said, 'ED has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 2. The word is spreading that on November 2, the ED will also arrest and imprison him. Today, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi want to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party. This is why AAP leaders are being arrested and imprisoned one after the other for fabricating fake charges. Kejriwal ji will be arrested on November 2nd, not because there is a case against him or evidence against him, but because PM Modi is frightened of Arvind Kejriwal.