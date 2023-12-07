If Nitish Kumar becomes PM candidate, BJP will win LS poll easily: Sushil Modi

Patna: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said that if Nitish Kumar becomes the prime ministerial candidate of opposition parties then it will be easy for BJP to win the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

“The INDI alliance meeting of December 6 was cancelled after more than six party leaders refused to attend it. They have destroyed the arrogance of the Congress. They (Congress) contested alone in these states; had they gone with the alliance partners, the results still would have been the same,” Modi said.

He said that the JD-U contested on 10 seats in Madhya Pradesh and some of their candidates have even obtained less than 100 votes.

“He (Nitish Kumar) is ruling Bihar but was still unable to win 44 seats in 2020 assembly election,” Modi said.

He said that despite his miserable performance, JD-U leaders like Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, and Sanjay Jha project him as prime ministerial candidate of opposition parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha seat.

“But Nitish Kumar keeps on saying that he does not wish to become Prime Minister. I want to ask him whether the leaders of his party are making statements on their own or on his directions,” Modi said.

He said that wants to become convener of the alliance and later become prime ministerial candidate.

“If leader like him become the prime ministerial candidate, it would be easy for BJP to win the 2024 LS polls,” Modi said.